Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Legally Lit: 5 Celebs That Are Probably Hype That Sports Gambling Is Legal

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebrity Dinner In BESO At Crystals At CityCenter In Las Vegas

Source: Chris Weeks / Getty

Sports fans everywhere are rejoicing after news broke that the Supreme Court voted to legalize sports gambling.

 

Even though folks have been doing it for years, of course Uncle Sam and them had to get in on it as a way to encourage tourism and tax revenue.

 

That means the value of sports teams has doubled and folks will soon be betting on college games while smoking blunts in public, with no consequences. Those who already love gambling and are balling financially get to ball even harder and make a new revenue stream just off bets.

 

Like Birdman. He once lost $2 million betting that the Miami Heat would win the 2012 NBA Championships over the Dallas Mavericks. That same year he won $1 million betting on the Superbowl. You gotta play to win, and now you can do it without repercussion.

Here are more celebs who will probably get richer now the sports gambling is legal:

50 Cent

50 is always betting hundreds of thousands of dollars on everything from boxing to college sports.

 

Floyd Mayweather

King of million dollar bets.

 

Michael Jordan

Big baller Mike bets most of his money on gold tournaments.

 

Charles Barkley

Barkley once admitted that his gambling problem costed him $10 million.

via GIPHY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Legally Lit: 5 Celebs That Are Probably Hype That Sports Gambling Is Legal

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 20 mins ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 50 mins ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 12 hours ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 13 hours ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now