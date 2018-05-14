National
If You’ve Eaten At Chili’s Recently, Your Credit Or Debit Card Info May Have Been Stolen

Karen Clark
Uh-oh. There’s been another data breach and this time it was at the popular restaurant Chili’s. According to the report, the data breach occurred in some Chili’s restaurants in March and April.

According to the News & Observer, the customer data may have been gathered via malware.

 

 

