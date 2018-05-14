If You’ve Eaten At Chili’s Recently, Your Credit Or Debit Card Info May Have Been Stolen

Uh-oh. There’s been another data breach and this time it was at the popular restaurant Chili’s. According to the report, the data breach occurred in some Chili’s restaurants in March and April.

According to the News & Observer, the customer data may have been gathered via malware.

On May 11 we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information from certain restaurants was compromised. We value our relationship with our Guests and are committed to sharing details as we know more here: https://t.co/xWnJ1a7Auy — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 12, 2018

