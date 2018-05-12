Local
Home > Local

Free Movie Nights In Rocky Mount! Bring The Entire Family

Karen Clark
4 reads
Leave a comment
Portrait of loving husband and wife

Source: asiseeit / Getty

How about a free family movie night in Rocky Mount?

Family-friendly, free movie nights are starting again on May 18, 2018. Lawn Chair Theatre, presented by PNC and hosted by the city of Rocky Mount and the Rocky Mount Rotary Club, will begin at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m.

The May 18 Lawn Chair Theatre will include live music, bounce houses, activities, food trucks, local vendors, artists, craftsmen and more, in addition to the featured Disney animated film.

While the kickoff to Lawn Chair Theatre is being held at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex,located at 600 Independence Dr. in Rocky Mount, subsequent Lawn Chair Theatre events will take place on the Imperial Centre lawn, located at 270 Gay St. in Rocky Mount. Future dates are June 15, June 29, July 13 and July 27. Lawn Chair Theatre events at the Imperial Centre will include activities starting at 7 p.m. Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m.

For more information and for all film titles, call 252-972-1266, or visit http://www.imperialcentre.org.

 

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

8 photos Launch gallery

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Their fight will not be forgotten.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fresh Prince Pics
Will Smith Reveals The Hilarious Way He Became…
 2 hours ago
05.12.18
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 1 day ago
05.11.18
23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
 1 day ago
05.11.18
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After…
 1 day ago
05.11.18
Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Oh No Sis! Emily B. Supports Fab During…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
GG Spotlights: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now