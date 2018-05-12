Free Movie Nights In Rocky Mount! Bring The Entire Family

How about a free family movie night in Rocky Mount?

Family-friendly, free movie nights are starting again on May 18, 2018. Lawn Chair Theatre, presented by PNC and hosted by the city of Rocky Mount and the Rocky Mount Rotary Club, will begin at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m.

The May 18 Lawn Chair Theatre will include live music, bounce houses, activities, food trucks, local vendors, artists, craftsmen and more, in addition to the featured Disney animated film.

While the kickoff to Lawn Chair Theatre is being held at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex,located at 600 Independence Dr. in Rocky Mount, subsequent Lawn Chair Theatre events will take place on the Imperial Centre lawn, located at 270 Gay St. in Rocky Mount. Future dates are June 15, June 29, July 13 and July 27. Lawn Chair Theatre events at the Imperial Centre will include activities starting at 7 p.m. Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m.

For more information and for all film titles, call 252-972-1266, or visit http://www.imperialcentre.org.

