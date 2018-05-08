Don’t Miss Downtown Live! Happening In Rocky Mount

Looking for something to do in Rocky Mount this summer?

Check out Downtown Live!, the summer concert series presented by PNC and hosted

by the city of Rocky Mount, will be held on the Imperial Centre lawn beginning Thursday, May

24, 2018 with subsequent events every other Thursday through Sept. 13, 2018. Doors open at 5

p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m.

The season begins with the Legacy Motown Revue performing on Thursday, May 24, followed by

The Fantastic Shakers on June 7, 2018.

“We have nine dates this summer and are excited with the lineup again this year,” said Sheila

Long, recreation services supervisor for the city of Rocky Mount. “We definitely have some fan

favorites returning this year and can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A, admission to the family-friendly music series is free and open to the

public. Other bands to be showcased during the concert series include: The Holiday Band (June

21), The Tams (July 5), Jim Quick & Coastline (July 19), The Main Event Band (Aug. 2), The

Entertainers (Aug. 16), The Band of Oz (Aug. 30) and The Embers featuring Craig Woolard (Sept.

13).

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark