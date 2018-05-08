Local
Home > Local

National Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies And Deals

Jodi Berry
4 reads
Leave a comment
New Orleans Charter School Classroom

Source: Sylvanie Williams College Prep by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christia / Getty

Do you remember that one particular teacher or teachers, who challenged you, who motivated you to reach your fullest potential? Make sure to thank them this week for National Teacher Appreciation Week. Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated by many businesses during the week of May 8. Many of the great deals and freebies are not limited to just Tuesday, the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week.

For a complete list of deals and freebies click HERE

Read Also:

A Four-Year-Old In Alabama Uses His Superpowers To Feed The Homeless

North Carolina Teen Accepted To 113 Colleges & Awarded Over $4.5M In Scholarship Aid

deals , freebies , National Teacher Week

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading National Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies And Deals

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 2 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 5 hours ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 15 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 16 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 17 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 21 hours ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now