Video: Look Like Rihanna! Or At Least Put Your Makeup On The Way She Does

Continue reading These Melanated Beauties Brought The Fashion To The Tiffany & Co. Event

These Melanated Beauties Brought The Fashion To The Tiffany & Co. Event

Tiffany & Co. hosted a Paper Flowers event in New York City for the launch of their Believe In Dreams campaign. The room was filled with some of your favorite melanated beauties ranging from Naomi Campbell to Yara Shahidi to Justine Skye. Click through our gallery to see Zendaya's voluminous dress and more.