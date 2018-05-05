Video: Look Like Rihanna! Or At Least Put Your Makeup On The Way She Does

4 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna partnered with Vogue to show us exactly how she applies makeup. Your favorite Youtuber could NEVER…
These Melanated Beauties Brought The Fashion To The Tiffany & Co. Event
11 photos Launch gallery
These Melanated Beauties Brought The Fashion To The Tiffany & Co. Event
1. JUSTINE SKYESource:Getty 1 of 11
2. JUSTINE SKYESource:Getty 2 of 11
3. JUSTINE SKYESource:Getty 3 of 11
4. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. ZENDAYASource:Getty 7 of 11
8. ZENDAYASource:Getty 8 of 11
9. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 9 of 11
10. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 10 of 11
11. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours