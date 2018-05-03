TJMS
Home > TJMS

Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day Four

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jamaica, Jamaica! The Fantastic Voyage docked in Montego Bay, Jamaica for its first stop on land. And some folks took full advantage, heading out to partake in the sights, sounds and souvenirs that Jamaica offers. Cruisers headed to the beaches, the mountains and Margaritaville, the restaurant chain made famous by singer Jimmy Buffett. The Wolf Pack – a group of friends around the country who organize both each year’s cruise travel and events and parties during the cruise – hosted a party at Margaritaville. It was good, festive fun for the many members and cruisers who headed there off the ship.

 

 

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day Four

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Lyon Goes To War With…
 1 day ago
05.03.18
Salty AF: Katt Williams Sued For Allegedly Hitting…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Ran Off On The Bill Twice: This Handsome…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Can Black People Set Their Hair On Fire…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Kanye West on TMZ
Kanye: Slavery Was A Choice! Well, You KNOW…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
12 items
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Divorce, Sex & Racism: 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: The Official ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Trailer…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
Wow: This Danai Gurira & Daniel Kaluuya Deleted…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 3 days ago
05.01.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly…
 3 days ago
05.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now