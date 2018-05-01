Local
Do You Know An Artistic Person Who Could Use $750 From The City Of Raleigh?

This looks like a great opportunity for a local artist!

The Office of Raleigh Arts, in collaboration with GoRaleigh, the News and Observer, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Together Raleigh partners invites artists to create original designs for select GoRaleigh bus shelters.

The application deadline is Sunday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Selected artists will each receive a $750 honorarium and the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on a GoRaleigh bus shelter for a period of at least one year, beginning in August of 2018.

 

“The Together Raleigh public art project celebrates art, transit, and collaboration,” said Sarah Powers, executive director of the City of Raleigh’s Office of Raleigh Arts. “We are excited to partner with private donors to enhance the quality of life in Raleigh and create art throughout our city.”

Eligibility is open to visual and graphic artists 18 years of age or older, residing, working or attending school in Wake County, North Carolina for at least one year. All artwork submissions for Together Raleigh will be reviewed by a panel comprised of community members, representatives from the Arts Commission, Together Raleigh Partners and GoRaleigh.

Together Raleigh partners include the News and Observer, Medical Mutual, AT&T-North Carolina, First Tennessee Bank, Wake Technical College, the North Carolina Museum of Art, YMCA of the Triangle, UNC Rex Healthcare, VK Fields & Co, Dr. Assad Meymandi, and Attorney Michael Sandman.

The Office of Raleigh Arts supports and promotes the arts in Raleigh by administering the programs of the Arts Commission and the Public Art and Design Board, and supporting the Pullen and Sertoma arts centers. The Office of Raleigh Arts is a part of the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

For details and application guidelines, visit www.raleighnc.gov and search for “Artist Calls.” For more information, contact Jenn Hales at 919-996-4689 or Jenn.Hales@Raleighnc.gov.

 

