Early Voting Underway For May Primary

Early voting in underway for the May primaries and elections in many area cities to include Raleigh and Durham. Early voting is available to voters at the following voting locations.

The North Carolina primary will take place on May 8, 2018.

Raleigh

Early Voting: Through May 5

Primary Election: May 8

Races being held:

U.S. House of Representatives

N.C. Senators

N.C. Representatives

Board of Commissioners

————————————-

Durham

Early Voting: Through May 5

Primary Election: May 8

Races being held:

U.S. House of Representatives

N.C. Senators

N.C. Representatives

Sheriff

District Attorney

Clerk of Superior Court

Durham Board of Education

Must Read:

Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: