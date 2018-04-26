Local
Early Voting Underway For May Primary

Jodi Berry
Early voting in underway for the May primaries and elections in many area cities to include Raleigh and Durham. Early voting is available to voters at the following voting locations.

The North Carolina primary will take place on May 8, 2018.

Raleigh

Early Voting: Through May 5

Primary Election: May 8

Races being held:

U.S. House of Representatives

N.C. Senators

N.C. Representatives

Board of Commissioners

Durham

Early Voting: Through May 5

Primary Election: May 8

Races being held:

U.S. House of Representatives

N.C. Senators

N.C. Representatives

Sheriff

District Attorney

Clerk of Superior Court

Durham Board of Education

early voting , May Primary , north carolina

