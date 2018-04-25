Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don’t Miss NCCU’s Jazz Festival This Week

Karen Clark
3 reads
Leave a comment
John Coltrane Live In Amsterdam

Source: Gijsbert Hanekroot / Getty

Looking for something to do in the area? Why not check out NCCU’s Jazz Festival happening in Durham this week?

 

 

Young Ethnic Woman With Smokes Coming Out Of Her Mouth

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

12 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

Happy 4/20! While we might think of marijuana as solely for smoking and toking, the medicinal benefits of THC and CBD's are high-ly touted in the medical industry. There are at least two active chemicals in marijuana that scientists and researchers believe and have proven to have medicinal applications. Cannabidiol (CBD), impacts the brain, without the high. CBD's are anti-inflammatory and hold antioxidants, amongst other health benefits, including oxidative stress. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contains pain relieving properties and is the ingredient responsible for the high. Hemp oil is also known as an anti-aging product in addition to being quite moisturizing. While marijuana gets a bad wrap, it's great for beauty and skincare. We rounded up 12 products that will take your skincare and beauty routine to a high-er level. Have any products you personally love? Tell us in the comment section!    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

durham , Jazz Festival , NCCU , North Carolina Central Univeristy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Classics Featuring Patrice Rushen and Ndugu Chancler - Verizon Music Festival
Don’t Miss NCCU’s Jazz Festival This Week
 2 hours ago
04.25.18
John Stanton Archive
The College Teen Who Went Viral For Recreating…
 2 hours ago
04.25.18
ISRAEL-US-TRUMP-DIPLOMACY
The Mystery Of Why Melania Won’t Hold Trump’s…
 3 hours ago
04.25.18
US-SKOREA-DIPOLMACY
Did Melania Channel Her Inner Olivia Pope And…
 3 hours ago
04.25.18
Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers…
 19 hours ago
04.25.18
Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling…
 20 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Make Their Way To…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
Watch: Chris Rock Talks About Getting “Uncle-Zoned” By…
 22 hours ago
04.25.18
Denzel Washington Says He’s “Passing The Baton” In…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring…
 23 hours ago
04.25.18
President Trump And First Lady Melania Depart The White House
Melania Really, Really, Really Didn’t Want To Hold…
 1 day ago
04.25.18
T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman…
 1 day ago
04.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now