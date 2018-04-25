Did Melania Channel Her Inner Olivia Pope And Beyonce…… Who Wore It Best ?

Melania Trump’s all-white ensemble with the white hat had the internet a buzz, pointing out that the oversized white accessory drew comparisons to the black hat Beyonce wore in Formation and also had an Olivia Pope Scandal vibe. So, who wore it best?

Melania's statement white hat inspires hilarious memes, as she is compared to everyone from Beyoncé to Olivia Pope https://t.co/9R3crUrgRV — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 25, 2018

Is Melania Trump’s white hat a symbol of morality like Olivia Pope’s? pic.twitter.com/JZRHL7iuOi — KOlive (@kmomonahan) April 24, 2018

