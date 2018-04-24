National
The Police Were Called On A Group Of Black Women Who Were Allegedly Playing Golf Too Slowly

Karen Clark
This is America 2018.

A group of five Black women had police called on them at the Grandview Golf Club in Pennsylvania because they were accused of playing too slowly.

According to the Daily Mail:

Five black women claim they were discriminated against by the white owner of a Pennsylvania golf course and his father, who called the police on the women because they were playing too slowly and refused to leave the course.

‘We, the only all African American group and the only all women golf group on the Grandview Golf Club’s course, were discriminated against, refused the benefits of our membership, were told to vacate the premises, and had the police called on us,’ Sandra Thompson wrote in a Facebook post detailing what she says happened on Saturday.  

All of the women were members of the club.

 

The women deny the claim that they were playing too slowly and insist that they were keeping pace with the group in front of them.

 

 

