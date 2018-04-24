The Police Were Called On A Group Of Black Women Who Were Allegedly Playing Golf Too Slowly

This is America 2018.

A group of five Black women had police called on them at the Grandview Golf Club in Pennsylvania because they were accused of playing too slowly.

According to the Daily Mail:

Five black women claim they were discriminated against by the white owner of a Pennsylvania golf course and his father, who called the police on the women because they were playing too slowly and refused to leave the course.

‘We, the only all African American group and the only all women golf group on the Grandview Golf Club’s course, were discriminated against, refused the benefits of our membership, were told to vacate the premises, and had the police called on us,’ Sandra Thompson wrote in a Facebook post detailing what she says happened on Saturday.

All of the women were members of the club.

The suspected white supremacist owners of the Grandview Golf Club in PA called the police on a group of Black women golfers, because they were playing too slow. So Black Americans must understand there are no safe places for us under a system of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/RHgk1Bftma — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 23, 2018

The women deny the claim that they were playing too slowly and insist that they were keeping pace with the group in front of them.

Please stop calling the police on black people who are just trying to live. Please. Stop. Police shoot us for no fucking reason at all. Please. Stop. https://t.co/HOqZ6t76ca — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 23, 2018

The five are part of a larger group of local women known as Sisters in the Fairway. The group has been around for at least a decade, and all of its members are experienced players who have golfed all over the county and world. They're very familiar with golf etiquette, she said. — F.L.E.X.I.N., B Δ K Spr. 18 (@emarvelous) April 24, 2018

I cannot fathom the situation that would require that sort of response. Calling the cops? Did a group ask to play through and the women pulled guns on them? What the hell — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 23, 2018

Can you IMAGINE the level of hubris you need to have to think that THE SPEED OF YOUR GOLF GAME is worth police attention — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) April 23, 2018

