Janet Jackson Extends Tour Raleigh,NC On Schedule

Janet Jackson is extending her “State of the World” tour from last year adding new U.S. dates, and Raleigh, NC makes the list! Jackson will also make appearances at New Orleans’ Essence Festival, Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, New York’s Panorama Festival, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands.

Janet Jackson Tour Dates

7/11 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amp

7/13 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

7/15 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/18 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

7/20 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

7/26 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/29 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/1 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/3 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/5 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/7 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

