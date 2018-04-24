Huggy Lowdown: Do You Think Barack Caught Them Hands From Michelle?

4/24/18- After making Melania Trump smile at Barbara Bush‘s funeral, Huggy wants to know if Barack caught some hands from Michelle later on. Like Solange/Jay-Z style hands!

