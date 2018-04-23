National
Qwhite Interesting: Waffle House Shooter Travis Reinking Arrested (Alive)

Nashville police managed to apprehended him in a wooded area without lethal force, even after he took four innocent lives and injured two others.

Travis Reinking Waffle House shooting suspect

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department / Metro Nashville Police Department

The 29-year-old man responsible for killing four and injuring two more at a Waffle House yesterday has finally been apprehended by police.

Travis Reinking was found in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk according to Metro Nashville police.

If it wasn’t for the heroic actions of James Shaw Jr., more lives would have been lost.

 

Shaw reportedly wrestled Reinking to the ground, taking away his rifle. Witnesses say Reinking then fled scene. He told the Tennessean that he doesn’t feel like a hero.

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that (of being a hero), it feels selfish,” Shaw Jr. said. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

Shaw told the Tennessean that he and friends had left a frat house party that was overcrowded. The group got to the Waffle House at 2:30 a.m., five minutes before the shooter opened fire.

Shaw Jr. said he doesn’t remember how many shots were fired, but when he saw another man on the floor and felt a bullet graze him, he lunged toward the bathroom.

“I remember I was like ‘Dang, I’m basically in a barrel,’ ” Shaw Jr. said. “There is no place for me to go.”

When he saw that Reinking needed to reload, Shaw rushed him.

“When he came in, I distinctively remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill,” Shaw Jr. said.

Both men are 29 years old.

“I had a chance to stop him and thankfully I stopped him… I grabbed the gun and kept it down. He had one hand on it. I pulled it away and threw it over the bar.”

After a girl thanked him at he hospital for saving her life, Shaw said, “I didn’t do it to be hero.”

Reinking fled the scene and was still on the loose until Monday afternoon.

A bomb squad and SWAT team were sent to Reinking’s apartment complex and police notified him via megaphone that they have a warrant for his arrest.

Turns out he was still in the woods.

