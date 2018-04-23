He Put A Ring On It…..Congrats Michelle Williams

This “Independent Woman” is off the market!

Destiny’s child member Michelle Williams is now engaged to Chad Johnson! The couple have been together for a year, and met in March of 2017, at a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by Johnson. He’s a pastor and life coach who’s worked as a chaplain for pro sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers.

Congrats to the happy couple!

He put a ring on it! YAAAAAS, @RealMichelleW! Congrats on your engagement! pic.twitter.com/U94YHaqZRD — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2018

