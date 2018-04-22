Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

True Or Troll? This Is How Candace Owens Got Kanye’s Co-Sign

“I like the way Candace Owens thinks,” tweeted Yeezy about the conservative pundit, sending social media into a frenzy.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kanye West has new music coming and he’s re-activated his Twitter account.

One tweet, sent up Saturday, had social media debating all weekend: “I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” typed Ye, sending Twitter and other platforms into a frenzy.

Owens is a conservative social media personality and holds the title of communications director at Turning Point USA. In June, she is scheduled to speak at TPUSA’s Young Women’s Leadership Conference in Dallas alongside Tomi Lahren and other right-wingers.

Owens was extremely grateful for the shout-out, tweeting, “I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community.”

West’s seven simple words also triggered countless stories, posts and comments about Owens. While West never endorsed “what” Owens thinks, just complimenting “the way” she does seems to have struck some chords.

Owens’ political views were widely summed-up as “far-right,” but she called out Perez Hilton, Shaun King, Complex and Twitter for misrepresenting her.

Owens tweeted, “When @PerezHilton @TomArnold and @ShaunKing, 3 white men, rush to viciously attack the freedom of two black people who refuse to be pawns to a leftist ideology—it should ring as a wake up call to the world about who the real racists are. None of you white men own my blackness.”

She continued in another tweet, “leftists rush to smear me as far-right & anti-LGBT. So what terrified them? The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks. Ready to be awakened? Watch the truth about my journey off the plantation,” she said before linking to another interview.

In that interview, she said, “I didn’t care about politics, I‘m just a girl that’s trying to pay back my student loans… I didn’t really know what being liberal meant or being a conservative meant. At the end of the day, I’ve always been conservative. I’m pretty rational. I’m very fact-based. I will always value economics over social issues. I understand that that should take a backseat, honestly. You don’t wanna become a third-world country.”

When asked how she would address social issues once economics are handled, she said: “I support gay marriage. I’m not really sure about abortion. I don’t really have a position on that just yet. I think through that a lot.”

Owens also went on Fox News Sunday morning to leverage the life-changing mention from Yeezus. She said, “The left wants to strap black people to this idea that they are victims – they want black people to focus on their past rather than their future.”

In her current pinned tweet, Owens clarifies that she is not “far-right,” as the Twitter moment circulating describes her.

She wrote, “Far-right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.”

Owens insists, “I’m not far right—I’m free.”

Meanwhile, West appears to have doubled-down on his support of Owens with three tweets today, saying “Self-victimization is a disease,” “Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there,” and “The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading True Or Troll? This Is How Candace Owens Got Kanye’s Co-Sign

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Williams
He Put A Ring On It…..Congrats Michelle Williams
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY
Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Talks Coachella
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine…
 5 hours ago
04.23.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan Explains The Power Of The Gap…
 11 hours ago
04.23.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are Done…
 12 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 15 hours ago
04.23.18
True Or Troll? This Is How Candace Owens…
 16 hours ago
04.23.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 20 hours ago
04.23.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 21 hours ago
04.23.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 22 hours ago
04.23.18
Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is…
 23 hours ago
04.23.18
WTF, Bro? Kontroversial Kanye West Said The Wrong…
 23 hours ago
04.23.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 24 hours ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now