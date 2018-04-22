Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby With His Mistress

Ed Hartwell's ex-fiancée Tonya Carroll has been posting pictures of her ultrasound and baby bump. 

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Man…the drama between Keshia Knight Pulliam and estranged husband Ed Hartwell just gets messier and messier.

It’s being reported that Hartwell has gotten another woman pregnant, who Pulliam claims was his mistress during their marriage.

According to The YBF, the former “Cosby Show” actress said during a past interview that she caught him cheating with his ex-fiancée Tonya Carroll who has recently been posting pictures of her ultra sound and baby bump.

See for yourself:

Patience is Definitely a Virtue…. #alwaysinGod'sperfection 💚💕💙

A post shared by Tonya Carroll (@tonyacarroll7) on

Welp!

In the meantime, YBF noted that Pulliam, who is still legacy married to Hartwell, is still fighting him in court to get him to pay child support, which he has allegedly been “figuring out every way not to pay.”

That, and she wants for him to be more present for their daughter Ella Grace. Apparently out of 80 scheduled visits, he’s only been to 20.

Sigh…

RELATED NEWS:

Welp! Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Owes $102K In Georgia State Back Taxes

Omarosa Manigault And Keshia Knight Pulliam Face Off On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Ed Hartwell Claims Keshia Knight Pulliam Broke Their Custody Agreement

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

19 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Williams
He Put A Ring On It…..Congrats Michelle Williams
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY
Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Talks Coachella
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine…
 5 hours ago
04.23.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan Explains The Power Of The Gap…
 11 hours ago
04.23.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are Done…
 12 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 15 hours ago
04.23.18
True Or Troll? This Is How Candace Owens…
 16 hours ago
04.23.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 20 hours ago
04.23.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 21 hours ago
04.23.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 22 hours ago
04.23.18
Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is…
 23 hours ago
04.23.18
WTF, Bro? Kontroversial Kanye West Said The Wrong…
 23 hours ago
04.23.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 24 hours ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now