All Eyez On Weed: Marijuana Artist Brings Tupac To Life In His New Piece

Yesterday was 4/20 and while most people were rolling up their weed and smoking it, one artist was putting his marijuana to better use.

Imagine a “painting” of Tupac Shakur made completely of ground up weed.

Tupac art made only with weed pic.twitter.com/R4PrlTLbCq — Tupac Shakur (@TupacShakurLC) April 20, 2018

This reminds me the guy who painted a portrait of Tupac using weed oil.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: