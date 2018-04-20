Traffik Movie Review

Continue reading WARDROBE WARS: Halle Berry vs Paula Patton

This may be the sexiest Wardrobe Wars yet. Halle Berry and Paula Patton are both talented actresses, extremely gorgeous, and know how to heat up a red carpet. Plus, they may actually be friends, at least I like to think so in my head! They're also both working moms with sexy significant others: Halle's engaged to French actor, Olivier Martinez and Paula's married to singer, Robin Thicke. I've rounded up some of their best runway looks, who wins this battle? You decide. When you're done, be sure to check out Halle's latest film "The Call" out in theaters now! -Joy Adaeze Follow Joy on Twitter: @joyadaeze RELATED STORIES Halle Berry Lands Her Own Shoe Line Halle Berry, Oprah, Viola Davis & More Honor Diahann Carroll