Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights & The Internet Descends Into Petty Mode

Call it progress.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

ʇɥƃᴉuoʇ

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Ariana Grande has been rocking the same two hairstyles for what feels like forever. If the “Side To Side” singer is in the building, it’s damn near guaranteed she’ll be sporting either a high ponytail or a half up-half down situation. She said she’d been covering up damaged hair due to constant dye jobs, but that was back in 2014 and she should be able to completely retire the ponytail by now. Nope…aside from a few moments here and there, years later the pony is still her signature style.

So, today, there was a lot of chatter online when she went with a lower, sleeker ponytail to promote her new single “No Tears Left To Cry.” Change, at last? Kind of. In response to the not-so-new ‘do, the innanet mustered up all the sarcasm it could from deep within. Hit the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights & The Internet Descends Into Petty Mode

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Singer Luther Vandross
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 10 hours ago
04.20.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Photos