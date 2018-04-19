Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bars: Letitia Wright Freestyles Against Black Thought & Jimmy Fallon

She's in the big leagues now.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Letitia Wright isn’t new to dropping some rhymes whenever a freestyle session pops off.

Now the Black Panther breakout star is going up against a rap legend and an experienced talk show host to test her true skillz.

Watch her freestyle with Black Thought and Jimmy Fallon below to find out if she lives up to the challenge!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Bars: Letitia Wright Freestyles Against Black Thought & Jimmy Fallon

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Singer Luther Vandross
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 10 hours ago
04.20.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Photos