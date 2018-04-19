Top Of The Morning: The Ladies Have A Lot Of Love

4/19/18- Working a morning show on the West coast is no joke! The ladies are at the L.A. studio for 3 a.m., which no time of day for most people let alone to have energy. Kym and Sherri knock it out of the park every time they’re on the show!

