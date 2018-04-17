Entertainment News
Meagan Good Shows Off New Brows After Eyebrow Transplant

Meagan Good opens up about her eyebrow transplant and how it changed her life.

Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Meagan Good has long detailed her struggle with her eyebrows. The stunning actress revealed she tattooed her brows on after over-plucking them when she was 19. it’s been a long time coming, but Meagan found a doctor who specializes in hair transplants. She posted a photo of her brows after undergoing the procedure, leaving us all wanting more information about the process.

This picture was taken while I was in the process of getting the final shape drawn on for my #EyebrowTransplant 🙌🏾 at @DrJasonDiamond's office @ "The Diamond 💎Face Institute"! So excited to update you all on my results, as they grow in over the next 3 months!!! This is something I've always wanted 😭🙈 Eyebrows like a real little girl 😩😂. No, but seriously after destroying my eyebrows at age 19, I'm over the moon to share that there's hope ladies! You can have a brow full of hair even after not having hair there for years 🙏🏾. Results and before & after pictures soon to follow. Blessingz! Special thanks to my guy, eyebrow specialist Dr. Champagne 🍾. I'm soooo happy with the results thus far #Salute sir!

Hi 🙋🏽‍♀️.

The procedure works by extracting strips of skin with live hair follicles that are transplanted to the desired area. Hair is taken from the back of the head and upper thighs. Patients will be able to see results in four to six months when their natural hair begins to grow. Eyebrow transplants can cost between $4,000 to $8,000. Here’s a glimpse at the procedure, found on Dr. Jason Champagne’s Instagram page.

Read more Details on the procedure at MadameNoire.com.

Photos