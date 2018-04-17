OMG: The First Self-erecting Bionic Penis Is Bringing Out The Poetry In Reviewers (NSFW)

Just when you think they’ve thought of everything, the sex toy world is here to prove you wrong.

The British company Lovehoney is pleased to present to you the “self-erecting bionic penis” Uprize!

Bionic dildos. Auto-erecting. A world first. And you thought the future would be flying cars and food pills. SEE IT NOW: https://t.co/XUoUOPpd4C pic.twitter.com/vNhj8AFFmG — Lovehoney (@Lovehoney) April 16, 2018

That’s right…the dildo product has a floppy mode and with the touch of a button, it can grow into a fully erect 6-inch penis just for your (or someone else’s) pleasure.

Once hard, the dildo has a motor in the tip with ten different settings ranging from “intense to off-the-scale.”

You can thank China for inspiring the “AutoErect” technology. Their snake toys, which can stand erect or curl up like a limp you-know-what, served as a muse.

Reviewers are already singing Uprize’s praises, to the point where you’d think Shakespeare was behind the keyboard.

Descriptions of the item range from “mesmerizing to watch” to a “mighty mechanical beast.”

If you need inspiration for a future open mic, I’ve gathered the most poetic lines from reviewers just for you.

