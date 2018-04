Clever.

This is why you can’t believe everything you read, see and hear on the internet. This video seeeeeeems to show President Obama saying some negative things about Donald Trump and Ben Carson. But the internet is a very tricky place.

You won't believe what Obama says in this video 😉 pic.twitter.com/n2KloCdF2G — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 17, 2018

Good job, Jordan Peele.

