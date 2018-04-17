Question Of The Day: Do You Plan On Buying James Comey’s New Book

5 reads Leave a comment
James Comey’s scathing memoir hits the bookstores today. A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership has already sold about 200-thousand copies. The book has already been grabbing headlines with his blistering comments about Trump, who fired the former FBI director last year. The book is reportedly very critical of Trump and takes him to task for the way he’s handled his role as president.
