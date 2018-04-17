National
Home > National

Question Of The Day: Do You Plan On Buying James Comey’s New Book

Jodi Berry
5 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-INTELLIGENCE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

James Comey’s scathing memoir hits the bookstores today. A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership has already sold about 200-thousand copies. The book has already been grabbing headlines with his blistering comments about Trump, who fired the former FBI director last year. The book is reportedly very critical of Trump and takes him to task for the way he’s handled his role as president.

Take our Poll:

Must Read:

April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’

Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

Animal Feces Discovered In Counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics Products

James Comey , memoir , White House

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Question Of The Day: Do You Plan On Buying James Comey’s New Book

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irish breakfast on table prepared for eating in bed.
Greenville Mother And 4 Kids Become Violently Ill…
 1 hour ago
04.17.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s Mom Was Concerned Performance Might Be Too…
 2 hours ago
04.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena Tells Security They Have…
 12 hours ago
04.17.18
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
 13 hours ago
04.17.18
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
D.C. Police Now Required To Take African American…
 15 hours ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 16 hours ago
04.17.18
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi…
 17 hours ago
04.17.18
Mr. Independent: Action Bronson Drops His First Track…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Beef Squashed? Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk…
 18 hours ago
04.17.18
Could J. Cole Be Premiering A New Album…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Becomes The First Non-Classical Or…
 19 hours ago
04.17.18
Photos