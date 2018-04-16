Entertainment News
Teyana Taylor Takes #NYFW On Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Teyana & Iman’

Foxy NC Staff
Celebrities Visit Build - March 23, 2018

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

We all remember when Teyana Taylor took NYFW by storm with her fierce walk and even fiercer fashion. The blonde beauty owned every stage she touched, making her the most talked about model all week. The lewks, the bawdy and the strut were all caught on her new show Teyana & Iman.

Teyana Taylor Slays (And Grinds) At Philipp Plein's NYFW Show: 'I'm Not Extra, I'm Spicy'

Check out an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode and tune into VH1 at 9 to catch the Iman’s latest adventure.

'Tea Talk' The Podcast Ep. 1: Will Kandi Finally Forgive Porsha On The 'RHOA' Reunion?

This Is What Teyana Taylor Does When She's Mad At Iman Shumpert

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it's holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look!

