Mama Tina’s Response To Beychella Shows Beyoncé’s True Colors

Beyoncé made the world stop. this weekend when she hit the Coachella stage and slayed all humanity. It was a performance that would 1). Go down in history and 2). set the bar for what a headlining act should be across the board. As social media put it, Bey took us to Wakanda, immortalized HBeyCUs, gave us battle of the bands and more.

Now her proud mom, Mama Tina, is chiming in to let us know she made Beyoncé fully aware of the risks. Still, nothing stopped her daredevil daughter from putting on for the culture. Mama Tina wrote in part, “I told Beyoncé that i was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get. Her brave response to me made me feel a bit selfish and ashamed. She said ‘At this point in my life and my career i have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular.’”

Read Mama Tina’s full quote up top and thank the heavens she raised a woman like Bey.