Beyonce Reunites With Destiny’s Child At Coachella Breaks Internet

Beyoncé took The music festival Coachella to another level this year, and “Bey” did not disappoint. After performing a medley of her biggest hits, a marching band accompaniment, husband Jay-Z joining her to perform their hit, Déjà Vu and sister Solange on stage at one point to dance. Then two hours into her performance, Bey makes a costume change, brings out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to perform a few Destiny’s Child hits, celebrating the groups 20th anniversary.  The internet is still trying to catch its breath after this magnificent performance.

Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To Doing Weaves

Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir

