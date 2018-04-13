Entertainment News
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts

Happy young couple enjoying in cafe bar

Source: Martinns / Getty

We all know dating is hard. You go on multiple dates hoping to find Mr. or Mrs. Right and it can cost you quite a bit of time and money. One man knows this feeling all too well. He mailed a bill to the home of his former crush after she stopped answering his text messages. He must have done this a lot because he’s already made it to Invoice #69.

https://twitter.com/mandaburnett/status/984189105952247809

 

He even threatened to take her to collections if she did not pay up.

https://twitter.com/mandaburnett/status/984428193414344704

 

To clarify, she says she did text him back after the date but did not text him back recently and that is why he is upset.

https://twitter.com/mandaburnett/status/984460228023472128

 

Will you be sending out invoices to recoup your date expenses or is this doing too much?

Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts

