Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth Days After Finding Out That Tristan Thompson Has Been Cheating On Her

Karen Clark
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

It’s a girl!

The youngest Kardashian sister is a mother, according to TMZ. The baby girl was born around 4 a.m. this morning. This delivery comes in the midlle of the revelation that the child’s father, baller Tristan Thompson, has been cheating on Khloe.

Read More: Tristan Thompson Cheats On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Who He Started Dating When His Other Former Girlfriend Was Pregnant

According to TMZ:

“Tristan cheated on Khloe back in October when she was only 3 months pregnant. As we reported, he was caught on video making out and motorboating 2 women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. And just 5 days ago, he was seen taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.”

 

 

#MeToo: State Lawmakers Who’ve Left Office Because Of Sexual Misconduct

10 photos Launch gallery

#MeToo: State Lawmakers Who’ve Left Office Because Of Sexual Misconduct

Continue reading #MeToo: State Lawmakers Who’ve Left Office Because Of Sexual Misconduct

#MeToo: State Lawmakers Who’ve Left Office Because Of Sexual Misconduct

Since the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, many state lawmakers either resigned, been explelled or have resigned from their position. Take a look at who these people are.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

baby , cheating , Khloe Kardashian , tristan thompson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth Days After Finding Out…
 12 mins ago
04.12.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 6 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 14 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits :…
 16 hours ago
04.12.18
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
 17 hours ago
04.12.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 18 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
 18 hours ago
04.12.18
Cynthia Nixon Is Coming For That Black Vote!…
 22 hours ago
04.12.18
Damn, Dawgs: When Doing It For The ‘Gram…
 22 hours ago
04.12.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 22 hours ago
04.12.18
Photos