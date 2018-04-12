Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth Days After Finding Out That Tristan Thompson Has Been Cheating On Her

It’s a girl!

The youngest Kardashian sister is a mother, according to TMZ. The baby girl was born around 4 a.m. this morning. This delivery comes in the midlle of the revelation that the child’s father, baller Tristan Thompson, has been cheating on Khloe.

According to TMZ:

“Tristan cheated on Khloe back in October when she was only 3 months pregnant. As we reported, he was caught on video making out and motorboating 2 women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. And just 5 days ago, he was seen taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.”

Tristan Thompson was brazenly cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women. #TMZ pic.twitter.com/CZ2UUbexPd — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

