Tristan Thompson Cheats On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Who He Started Dating When His Other Former Girlfriend Was Pregnant

Messy, messy.

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and set to give birth any day. Basically, it’s the worst time to find out that your partner is cheating on you. But it looks like that’s what’s happening.

(Side note: Tristan and Khloe became public with their relationship when Tristan’s former girlfriend was eight-months pregnant.)

Meanwhile, Khloe’s Instagram is full of pics like this.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

As usual, Twitter had to weigh in:

Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian walking to court to get in a legal battle with Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/ZydqN0SlQB — somethings gotta give 🦋 (@TheRealMusiji) April 11, 2018

Tristan Thompson when he has to be faithful for a full trismester pic.twitter.com/dko315yx3V — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 11, 2018

just saw all this Tristan Thompson mess on IG. what a doozy. someone called him Third Trimester Thompson in the comments and i had to close the app. that’s enough for today. — Resha 👩🏾‍🍳 (@ChefResha) April 11, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark