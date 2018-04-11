Tristan Thompson Cheats On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Who He Started Dating When His Other Former Girlfriend Was Pregnant

30 reads Leave a comment
Messy, messy.
Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and set to give birth any day. Basically, it’s the worst time to find out that your partner is cheating on you. But it looks like that’s what’s happening.
(Side note: Tristan and Khloe became public with their relationship when Tristan’s former girlfriend was eight-months pregnant.)
Meanwhile, Khloe’s Instagram is full of pics like this.
As usual, Twitter had to weigh in:
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
