Mariah Carey Reveals Her 17-Year Battle With Bipolar Disorder

In a recent interview with People, Mariah Carey revealed her struggle with a bipolar disorder. Carey is speaking out about her mental health now, because she feels “hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone.”

Mariah Carey reveals that she's been living with bipolar disorder; what it means for her personal life, her career, and how fans are reacting: pic.twitter.com/fdtJKzGf2z — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 11, 2018

courtesy ABC news

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder can cause shifts in mood, energy, activity levels and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. Patients moods can go from being very up to sad with episodes that may require immediate hospital care. The shifts can also result in unusual behavior in which the person acts drastically different from their typical mood and behavior.

