Mariah Carey Reveals Her 17-Year Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Mariah Carey

In a recent interview with People, Mariah Carey revealed her struggle with a bipolar disorder. Carey is speaking out about her mental health now, because she feels “hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder can cause shifts in mood, energy, activity levels and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. Patients moods can go from being very up to sad  with episodes that may require immediate hospital care. The shifts can also result in unusual behavior  in which the person acts drastically different from their typical mood and behavior.

