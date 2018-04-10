Cardi B Takes Over ‘Jimmy Fallon’ & Performs ‘Money Bags’

1 reads Leave a comment
If you thought Cardi B was having the best year of her life in 2017, you haven’t seen anything yet. After releasing her debut album to rave reviews and announced her pregnancy, the Invasion Of Privacy rapper co-hosted Jimmy Fallon last night and performed a fan favorite song off the gold-selling disc, Money Bags.
During her performance, Cardi paid tribute to Linda Evangelista in custom Laurel Dewitt.
There was also a rather interesting game of “Box Of Lies”
RELATED STORIES:
Reflections On The Complexities Of Black Motherhood & The Liberation Of Cardi B
Cardi B Says Butt Injections Were The Worst Pain Of Her Life
As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours