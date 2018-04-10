Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When Giant Teddy Bear Suddenly Comes Alive

She may develop anxiety disorder after going through this. But, hilarious.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

There must be something in the water, as parents seem to be playing savage jokes on their kids a lot more often these days. In the clip above, one baby girl gets what looks like an awesome gift, then slowly but surely loses her sh*t when it comes alive right before her eyes. These parents might be going straight to hell, just like the mom who scared her kids with a fake tongue. Press play.

'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Reveals Her 17-Year Battle With Bipolar…
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET,…
 16 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 17 hours ago
04.11.18
Exclusive: ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Ann Ogbomo Talks New…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Folks Are Aroused Over The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Cryptology: A Bookie And A Better Talk Risk…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Boi-1da Speaks On The Constant Drake Ghostwriting Rumors,…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
When It Comes To Domestic Violence, Why Do…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Tyra Banks Talks About The Gender Pay Gap,…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Photos