Topless Woman Who Tried To Rush Bill Cosby As He Arrived At Court Today Was Child Actor On ‘The Cosby Show’

As Bill Cosby approached the court house in Philadelphia this morning, a topless woman jumped a barricade to rush toward the comedian.

WATCH: A protester jumps a barricade and rushes Bill Cosby as he walks into court for the first day of his sex assault retrial. More: https://t.co/dZfmgaBYFk pic.twitter.com/TJ48mkEXgC — Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) April 9, 2018

Thirty-eight-year-old Nicolle Rochelle had the words “Women’s Lives Matter” written all over her body in red. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

According to Page Six: “Credited as Nicole Leach, she appeared alongside Cosby in minor roles on “The Cosby Show” between 1990 and 1992, according to her IMDB page. She has also had bit parts on Chappelle’s Show, Law & Order and NYPD Blue.”

A topless protester is wrestled to the ground after jumping in front of actor Bill Cosby on the first day of his sexual assault retrial. #cosby #news #protest pic.twitter.com/6xQMYZ06ad — David Maialetti (@davidmaialetti) April 9, 2018

Here is protester Nicolle Rochelle who was arrested today for her topless protest as Cosby walked into court. She used to appear on Cosby show, and she stands here in front of a building featured in show. #CosbyTrial pic.twitter.com/DLfNezSDT5 — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) April 9, 2018

