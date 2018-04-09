Topless Woman Who Tried To Rush Bill Cosby As He Arrived At Court Today Was Child Actor On ‘The Cosby Show’

64 reads Leave a comment
As Bill Cosby approached the court house in Philadelphia this morning, a topless woman jumped a barricade to rush toward the comedian.
Thirty-eight-year-old Nicolle Rochelle had the words “Women’s Lives Matter” written all over her body in red. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
According to Page Six: “Credited as Nicole Leach, she appeared alongside Cosby in minor roles on “The Cosby Show” between 1990 and 1992, according to her IMDB page. She has also had bit parts on Chappelle’s Show, Law & Order and NYPD Blue.”
