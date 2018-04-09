Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Music: Peabo Bryson ‘ Love Like Yours And Mine-Hot or Not

Jodi Berry
1 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Grammy award-winning singer Peabo Bryson is among the smoothest voices in the music industry. He’s given us great hits like “Feel The fire,”If Ever You’re in My Arms Again”,”Can You Stop the Rain, and he’s back with a new single ‘Love Like Your and Mine’, produced by hit-makers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. This single will have you wanting more of Peabo’s sophisticated sound.

Check out new single from Peabo Bryson below. Is it Hot or Not?

Must Read:

Black Parkland Students Will Get Their Voices Heard At Al Sharpton Rally

Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?

New Music , Peabo Bryson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading New Music: Peabo Bryson ‘ Love Like Yours And Mine-Hot or Not

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Array
New Music: Peabo Bryson ‘ Love Like Yours…
 35 mins ago
04.09.18
12 items
12 Times Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 5 hours ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 11 hours ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 13 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 13 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 14 hours ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL…
 22 hours ago
04.09.18
As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Photos