New Music: Peabo Bryson ‘ Love Like Yours And Mine-Hot or Not

Grammy award-winning singer Peabo Bryson is among the smoothest voices in the music industry. He’s given us great hits like “Feel The fire,”If Ever You’re in My Arms Again”,”Can You Stop the Rain, and he’s back with a new single ‘Love Like Your and Mine’, produced by hit-makers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. This single will have you wanting more of Peabo’s sophisticated sound.

Check out new single from Peabo Bryson below. Is it Hot or Not?

