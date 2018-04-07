How Many Times Are You Willing To Get Beat Up For Swae Lee?

Love makes you do crazy things but do those crazy things include getting beat up by your boyfriend’s main chick?

The video below has everyone wondering whether three butt whoopings are worth being with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. His side chick seems to think so.

Swae Lee’s girlfriend jumped Swae Lee’s sidechick outside of a club and took back the purse he gifted her. pic.twitter.com/r5fs7pGBN7 — Tyrone Stole My Financial Aid, Too. (@axolROSE) April 6, 2018

This was the first fight. pic.twitter.com/fG2BPpgXjL — Tyrone Stole My Financial Aid, Too. (@axolROSE) April 6, 2018

Is Swae Lee and a Gucci purse really worth getting beat up three times for? Let’s see what Black Twitter has to say.

