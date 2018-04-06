Video:’Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman To Host ‘SNL’ This Weekend

Chadwick Boseman is heading from Wakanda to New York to host SNL this weekend, with Cardi B as musical guest. Black Panther is the top grossing superhero film of all time in the US, while Cardi just released her highly anticipated debut album Invasion Of Privacy. This weekend is going to be lit!

I wonder if Boseman packed his Vibranium?

Check out several promos promoting the show below

Must See:

‘Black Panther’ Will End A 35 Year Public Movie Ban In Saudi Arabia

Houston Teen Gets Accepted To 20 Top Colleges

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: