2nd Grader Schools Trump On Trade Deficit

Are you completely confused about the tariffs between U.S. and China, it sound like Trump is baffle and bewildered on how the process actually words. Don’t worry. In response to Donald Trump’s recent tweet about China, in which he wrote:

“When you’re already $500 Billion DOWN, you can’t lose!”

According to Jimmy Kimmel, “That’s not how trade deficits work,” so the late night enlisted the help from a 2nd grader to help explain to Trump how international trade is measured.

