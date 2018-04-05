Stevie Wonder Joins Twitter With Powerful Tweet: Video Tribute To Martin Luther King Jr.

50 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, music icon Stevie Wonder produced a tribute to the Civil Rights leader and his legacy. Wonder shared a star-studded video marking the occasion, reflecting on how King’s dreams for a better future lives on.

On April 4th, 1968 at 7:05 p.m. central time, Dr. King’s life was cut tragically short. 50 years later a need for his dream to be fulfilled is far greater than ever.

Share your dream & post your own #DreamStillLives video. Spread love…spread hope. pic.twitter.com/51BaCW78GC — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) April 5, 2018

Wonder enlisted help from more than 70 famous friends in politics, sports, business, music and entertainment to help him with the video tribute. Kamala Harris, Dave Chappelle, Warren Buffett, Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Serena Williams and Smokey Robinson appear in the five-minute video “Dream Still Lives”. It was released at 7:05 PM Central Standard Time on April 4 – the time and date the civil rights leader was gunned down.

