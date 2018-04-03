National
POLL: Who’s in the bunny suit alongside Trump at Easter Egg Roll

Jodi Berry
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

The tradition of rolling eggs on the White House’s South Lawn the day after Easter dates 140 years ago, officially dating back to Rutherford B. Hayes’s administration. Trump interacted with the kids and talked about the 700 billion military budget, DACA and the economy. WHAT!!!!! In recent years, the focus hasn’t been on the president, or the first lady, who officially hosts the event, but on another guest: the Easter bunny.

How do you think is inside the bunny suit? Is that you Sean Spice?

