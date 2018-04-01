Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Claws are already out before the start of Toni Braxton’s Tour

Jodi Berry
1 reads
Leave a comment
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Toni Braxton’s Sex & Cigarette tour is about to get underway, and it may be missing one of the Braxton sisters. Sources say, Toni has given sister Traci Braxton her walking papers and dropped her from the tour. Traci and Tamar Braxton were slated to be opening acts on Toni’s tour. It all stems from Tamar being upset with Traci, and her other sisters for attacking her estranged husband Vince Herbert during the new season of Braxton Family Values.

Toni‘s been hush over the matter and Tamar’s people says she had nothing to do with Traci getting the boot. We’ll keep you posted on any further developments.

Read Also:

Stacey Dash Quits Congressional Campaign

Taraji P. Henson Was Ready For Her ‘Glenn Close Moment’ When Tyler Perry Called Her To Star In ‘Acrimony’

concert , Sex & Cigarette tour , Tamar , The Braxtons , Toni , Traci

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Claws are already out before the start of Toni Braxton’s Tour

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
The Claws are already out before the start…
 2 hours ago
04.01.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 days ago
03.30.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Team Mellivia Is Back In Action
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven’t Been…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Donald Glover Reveals A Few Pages Of His…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck,…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Lead The Charge: Will Ferrell Deletes Facebook For…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
22 photos
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot &…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
Photos