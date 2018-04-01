The Claws are already out before the start of Toni Braxton’s Tour

Toni Braxton’s Sex & Cigarette tour is about to get underway, and it may be missing one of the Braxton sisters. Sources say, Toni has given sister Traci Braxton her walking papers and dropped her from the tour. Traci and Tamar Braxton were slated to be opening acts on Toni’s tour. It all stems from Tamar being upset with Traci, and her other sisters for attacking her estranged husband Vince Herbert during the new season of Braxton Family Values.

Toni‘s been hush over the matter and Tamar’s people says she had nothing to do with Traci getting the boot. We’ll keep you posted on any further developments.

