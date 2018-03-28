Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

O.G.G. Talk: Gems From Roxanne, Martin, Snoop, 50 Cent, Cam’Ron & More

50 remembers when Suge stopped scaring people, Cam speaks on the time Laurence Fishburne ran up on Dipset in an airport for calling him ‘Larry.’

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
'Get Rich or Die Tryin' Press Conference with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Terrence Howard, Jim Sheridan and Joy Bryant

Source: Vera Anderson / Getty

Plenty of laughs and lessons from the originators in this list of random viral wisdom.

The Premium Pete Show got the legendary Roxanne Shante to hear more about her new film and latest moves.

Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg dropped gems in the newest episode of GGN On Westfest TV.

DeRay Davis and Corey Holcomb on Jerry Springer in the 90’s is enough to motivate you through even the lowest lows of your grind this week.

O.G.G.’s Dallas Penn and Ouigi Theodore talks the Brooklyn 90’s on the newest episode of this hilarious and thought-provoking podcast.

Flip the page for more.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading O.G.G. Talk: Gems From Roxanne, Martin, Snoop, 50 Cent, Cam’Ron & More

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams During…
 23 mins ago
03.29.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And…
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 15 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Photos