Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as I Live

Jodi Berry
7 reads
Leave a comment
'Braxton Family Values' Reunion Special Taping

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Toni Braxton has dropped the official music video her latest single “Long As I Live,” from her new album Sex & Cigarettes. Braxton is joined by sisters Tamar and Towanda letting fans know she rolls with some BOSS Chics. Braxton has sold over 67 million records, including 41 million albums worldwide. She’s won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, among numerous other accolades.

‘Long As I Live’ talks about never getting over someone getting over you

The video has Toni flipping her hair and showing off her dancing skills, staring down her ex while sharing her heartbreak tale. This album sets the stage for the Sex & Cigarettes Tour this spring, with a few dates in North Carolina.

Watch her newly released music video below!

Must See:

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

music , music video , Tamar Braxton , toni braxton , Towanda Braxton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as I Live

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 24 mins ago
03.28.18
'Braxton Family Values' Reunion Special Taping
WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as…
 1 hour ago
03.28.18
Lil Mikey TMB Drops His #TruthBeTold Hosted By…
 10 hours ago
03.28.18
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
 13 hours ago
03.28.18
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As…
 14 hours ago
03.28.18
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Kinky: Pornhub Is Offering These NSFW Towns Free…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Photos