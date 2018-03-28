WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as I Live

Toni Braxton has dropped the official music video her latest single “Long As I Live,” from her new album Sex & Cigarettes. Braxton is joined by sisters Tamar and Towanda letting fans know she rolls with some BOSS Chics. Braxton has sold over 67 million records, including 41 million albums worldwide. She’s won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, among numerous other accolades.

‘Long As I Live’ talks about never getting over someone getting over you

The video has Toni flipping her hair and showing off her dancing skills, staring down her ex while sharing her heartbreak tale. This album sets the stage for the Sex & Cigarettes Tour this spring, with a few dates in North Carolina.

Watch her newly released music video below!

