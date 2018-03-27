Juelz Santana’s Life Behind Bars Just Got A Little More Real

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Juelz Santana’s Life Behind Bars Just Got A Little More Real

The rapper is facing serious time.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

On Friday, March 9, TSA at Newark Liberty International reportedly found a loaded .38-caliber handgun in Juelz Santana‘s luggage. Once the weapon was found, the rapper allegedly fled the airport via taxi. In addition, eight oxycodone pills were allegedly found in his travel bag. After being on the run for  48 hours, he turned himself in to police.

The rapper has been in jail since March 12 and he won’t be getting out anytime soon, he was denied bail. NorthJersey.com reports, “A judge ruled Monday that a proposed bail package was insufficient to allow his release on weapons and drug charges.” According to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine. In addition, Santana is a convicted felon, so he is possibly facing prison timeThe rapper was charged with “one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

We hope Santana is able to resolve these issues because with the direction our criminal justice system is going now, it’s extremely dangerous for a Black man to be at the mercy of the courts.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Sterling K. Brown Kill It In ‘Black Panther’ Parody On His ‘SNL’ Debut, Adding To His Amazing Year

Black Men Are Fighting Workplace Discrimination Over Beards And Dreadlocks

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 27 mins ago
03.28.18
'Braxton Family Values' Reunion Special Taping
WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Lil Mikey TMB Drops His #TruthBeTold Hosted By…
 10 hours ago
03.28.18
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
 13 hours ago
03.28.18
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As…
 14 hours ago
03.28.18
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Kinky: Pornhub Is Offering These NSFW Towns Free…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Photos