Watch: Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon sing your favorite TV theme songs

Are you having one of those days where you need a quick pick me up and a good laugh? Check out Will Smith and Jimmy performing a live remix of some of the best sitcom theme songs of all time, including Will’s classic Fresh Prince theme.

Must Read:

Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The Top-Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time In U.S.

Parkland Student Says The Media Refuses To Highlight Black Classmates’ Voices

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: