Wake County hospitality job fair looks to fill more than 3,500 positions

Are you looking for a job in the hospitality industry? Get your resume ready for the first ever Wake County Restaurant and Hotel Job Fair. The job fair will feature nearly 90 hospitality industry employers looking to fill more than 3,500 full and part-time position. The event takes place at the Raleigh Convention Center, March 28th from 10am til 3pm.

