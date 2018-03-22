Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal Weed

The creator of “Snow On Tha Bluff” gives #RealNews commentary live from his tour bus in California.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Curtis Snow

Source: Chilly-O / @chillyovesyou

In last month’s episode of #RealNews with @RealCurtisSnow, the Netflix legend talked White House corruption and gentrification.

This month, Curtis Snow gives his take on Mo’Nique, Netflix, JAY-Z hitting $900 million, partnering with Snoop Dogg On TrapFlix and trying legal weed in California.

#RealNews (03/22/18) 1/4 @realcurtissnow1

A post shared by Still On The Bluff (@stillonthebluff) on

 

CURTIS SNOW: “I ain’t even been catching up on the news,” admits Curtis Snow before a big meeting with YouTube and his TrapFlix parter JT The Bigga Figga in Oakland.

RICK ROSS WAS NOT ON LIFE SUPPORT GLOBALGRIND

“The boy Rick Ross, they say he was in the hospital on life machines, but they say he doing alright now.”

JAY-Z HITS $900 MILLION ACCORDING TO FORBES

“JAY-Z, they say he hit $900 million. It’s just that real money that didn’t get to them folks — and he got left with the crumbs. These crumbs, really. But they stacking it up. You know how that shit go.”

“But gaaatdamn; Need to donate something to something. Or help somebody out on something. All that g— Yeah, he’ll try to run for President. Thing about it, the next president could be anybody.

JT THE BIGGA FIGGA: “He could do it; JAY-Z could do it.”

CURTIS SNOW: “The next president — it could be anybody, now. It’s up for grabs.”

Keep clicking for Mo’Nique, Netflix and more.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal Weed

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party To Support The Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Inside
Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel…
 45 mins ago
03.23.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.23.18
Him Too? Bobby V. Under Investigation For Rape…
 15 hours ago
03.23.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Toni Braxton/Donnie Simpson
Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex &…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Jhené Aiko Drops A Video For The…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
In Living Color: Remember That Time Tupac &…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 22 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos